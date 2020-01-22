Alzheimer’s Society Fundraising Perpetuity Album Set for release

A compilation of new works will be released on July 24, 2020, entitled From Perpetuity, with all proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The collection is brought together by dark ambient composer Daniel Crompton and will include other works from a series of electronic, experimental and ambient artists.

The project started as a challenge for the Cromptor. Each of the artists involved was commissioned to produce a whole piece with only one originally produced sound of no more than five seconds. The process is intended to test the limits of sonic manipulation, resulting in a varied celebration of the unlimited possibility of sound.

The current schedule includes Carmarthen avant-garde collective Radio Europa; Cinematic minimal techno producer Lippy Kid from Derbyshire; Barnsley noise duo (retreat); Portland drone artist Etxera; Portsmouth experimental producer The Burning Trestle; and Texas-based ethereal dark ambient music maker, Scott Lawlor.

The release is presented with a one-off illustration made by him.

Anyone who wants to participate in the project or simply needs more information should contact Daniel Crompton (danielcrompton (at) musician (dot) org). or you can find it on Twitter @danchair

Alzheimer’s Society can be found via their website Facebook or Twitter, where they tweet as @alzheimerssoc

