[amanah,-dap-leaders-get-there-at-pkr-hq-for-pakatan-meeting-immediately-after-cabinet-dissolves]

DAP’s Anthony Loke (left) and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu greet every other as they arrive for the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council Conference at PKR’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25,2020. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — A number of leaders from Amanah and DAP have arrived at the PKR headquarters in Merchant Square in this article for a Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition meeting next the collapse of the federal authorities yesterday.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu arrived a minor right before 5pm his vice-presidents Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Hatta Ramli came afterwards.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and the party’s third vice-president Khalid Samad, and a different best chief Datuk Husam Musa arrived about 5.15pm, about the similar time as DAP deputy chairman M. Kulasegaran.

DAP secretary-typical Lim Guan Eng arrived at five.25pm, just in advance of PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

Yesterday PH introduced that they will have a presidential conference at PKR headquarters tonight to tackle the dissolution of the governing administration right after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as primary minister.

Dr Mahathir was immediately appointed interim prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday. He has due to the fact dissolved his Cabinet.

Far more TO Arrive