[amanah:-pakatan-component-parties-unanimously-agree-to-not-stress-dr-m-on-electricity-changeover]

Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad says all leaders of the element events unanimously agreed for Dr Mahathir to identify the day for the ability changeover. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 ― Component events in Pakatan Harapan (PH) have unanimously agreed not to make any demands or place tension on Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad around the electric power transition, mentioned Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director Khalid Abdul Samad.

The Federal Territories minister claimed that for the duration of the PH Presidential Council meeting last night time, which was chaired by Dr Mahathir himself, all leaders of the ingredient functions unanimously agreed for Dr Mahathir to ascertain the day for the electrical power transition.

“What is important is that the PH govt proceeds to govern and administer the region nicely and delivers added benefits to the people. This is our wrestle, not the wrestle for any particular person, it is to make a cleanse government that is liable for its people today,” he included.

The claims of infighting for posts, he mentioned, had been built up by specific quarters to give the perception that the PH federal government was unstable and not solid.

“We are business and united and we will administer and operate the federal government until eventually the rakyat make your mind up otherwise,” he informed the media soon after flagging-off individuals in the Larian Budi Wilayahku Half Marathon Putrajaya 2020 right here currently.

In the meantime, Khalid expressed the hope that by organising sporting activities functions that associated public participation, it would enrich the sporting spirit and boost wholesome residing between the people today.

Larian Budi Wilayahku is organised by the UiTM Alumni Association with the cooperation of the Federal Territories Ministry, the Federal Territory Sports Council and Putrajaya Corporation. It captivated 4,000 participants. ― Bernama