Amanda Bynes Can Lose Custody If Her Child Is Born

– Amanda’s lawyer David Esquibias told TMZ, “I do not confirm Amanda’s expectation and therefore it does not matter who has to consider who has custody of Amanda’s unborn child.“

Amanda Bynes could terminate custody if her child is born about 8 months from now … due to mental health issues.

Sources close to the state will tell TMZ … Amanda was about 6 weeks pregnant and is currently receiving treatment at a psychiatric facility. While it was a good indication that he was getting treatment … we were told the plan was for Amanda’s father and his BF, Paul Michael to share child custody. BTW, yes he is back with Paul and told us they were working.

The reason why Amanda’s father plans to take part in custody is because he remains under a conservatorhip run by his parents … they took care of them, and made his legal and medical decisions for many years.

Our sources say Amanda has yet to find out that she has lost custody. We are also told that she was NOT pregnant in an attempt to break out of her conservatorhip – and nothing has changed in conservatorship.

Amanda wants to be a kid now, according to our source, but people around her are worried about the baby’s health because Amanda smokes cigarettes.

As we heard … Amanda announced her pregnancy Tuesday night by posting a photo of the ultrasound, from which he was taken.