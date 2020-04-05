Amanda Holden throws disco Zoom for daughter Holly and 31 friends

Daughter of Amanda Holden had the best night at her online disco (Photo: @noholdenback)

Amanda Holden could just win the mummy of the year award after she cast an epic disco for her daughter Holly through Zoom amidst a coronavirus blockade.

The British judge “Got Talent” did not let Covid-19 isolation interrupt fun and even engage 31 Holly’s “little friends” in an online event.

The 49-year-old mom continued to approve the social distance with a bit of Taylor Swift, who seemed to be happy with her daughter Holly.

In a charming Instagram movie, Holly moves with her friends on the other side of the camera dressed in a party dress and disco lights.

Of course, some real Swifties, Holly’s friends are singing the hit star, Shake It Off, word for word from their own homes.

Sharing a video with her 1.4 million fans on Instagram, Amanda wrote: “So we had #zoom #disco for #HRH and 31 of her little friends. #wecandothis last dancing @taylorswift. ”

The Holly party is not the first time Amanda showed us how to have fun with our buddies in isolation.

The TV star recently gathered a group of show business friends for the girls’ evening in the same Zoom video app – and they didn’t forget champagne.

Holden even wore a gold mini dress and matching heels for the occasion, signing “#cocktails with thegirls Tonight #zoom” with the addition: “You don’t have to give up standards! # wecandothis # socialdistancing. “

Amanda also posted a snapshot of her buddies on Zoom, saying that she “appreciates them (them) even more than before.

