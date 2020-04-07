Amanda Holden warns that Simon Cowell’s weight loss has restored his “bad side” to British “Got Talent”

Simon returns to his vile ways of Talent talent in the UK (Image: Rex)

Amanda Holden, British referee “Got Talent”, warned this year’s players to beware – because Simon Cowell’s nasty ways are back.

And the star that will appear on our screens this week with Simon, Alesha Dixon, David Wallies, Ant and Dec is absolutely delighted.

Amanda brings a change in attitude to sudden weight loss by the star – which means that after years of “softening” she is getting more and more impression from her old school.

Speaking before the show’s return, Amanda said, “I hope (weight loss) means he has returned to being more angry because I think he has become somewhat mild,” she added.

“Now he’s back to his slimmer figure, I think he’ll come back to being Mr. Nasty! What I am really praying for is because I love it.

“I love evil Szymon the most!”

The gang returns to action from this Saturday (photo: ITV)

Amanda also talked about the new healthy lifestyle of the media mogul who lost two stones over the past year.

“I noticed immediately that he had lost weight,” she said, adding that it was gradual.

“We ended our hearings last year, and two weeks later we came back to meetings together,” the judge explained. “I said right away:” Right, what you did because you look amazing! ”

“He said what he began to do, the food he was cutting and how it changed in just two weeks. I feel happy with him. ”

This year’s Got Talent season in the UK was forced to discover unexpectedly when it turned out that due to the coronavirus crisis, live programs would not be able to take place as planned.

Instead, the program will broadcast pre-recorded auditions that were shot at the beginning of the year before being suspended until the government lifted the quarantine guidelines.

Then they hope that the program will broadcast live programs in a new time interval.

Amanda teased earlier that she had heard that as long as everything went well, the series would be broadcast in the fall, but the date set has not yet been confirmed.

British Got Talent returns to ITV on April 11 at 20:00.

