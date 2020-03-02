[AMARANTHE Announces European Co-Headline Tour With Further than THE BLACK]

The drop, two of the most promising bands in fashionable melodic steel will sign up for forces to flash Europe with an awesome tour across the countries. AMARANTHE and Further than THE BLACK kick off their joint European co-headline tour in Munich on November 13 to spread the information of a new metallic technology across the continent.

Olof Mörck, AMARANTHE‘s guitarist and founding member, states: “Incredibly hot of the heels of our fantastic tour with SABATON, AMARANTHE are now very enthusiastic about playing total-length sets all throughout Europe this slide! We will share the monthly bill with our German comrades-in-arms Beyond THE BLACK, so be expecting a whole night of ponderous melodic metallic established to satisfy even the most fastidious connoisseur of the hefty arts! You can expect a good deal from our reveals on this run a totally novel visual practical experience, a pristine new set listing — and quite a little bit of NEW new music! Never overlook this absolute titan of a tour, when it stops by a town in close proximity to you this autumn!”

Beyond THE BLACK frontwoman Jennifer Haben provides: “We’re thrilled to be a part of forces with our mates in AMARANTHE for the largest headline tour equally bands have ever performed. Past THE BLACK and AMARANTHE together is a perfect match and we are a lot more than all set to make these evenings massive!”

Tour dates:

Nov. 13 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Nov. 14 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle I

Nov. 15 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

Nov. 20 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

Nov. 21 – Bordeaux, France – Rock College Barbey

Nov. 22 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz II

Nov. 23 – Madrid, Spain – Mon Reside

Nov. 25 – Lyon, France – Ninkasi Kao

Nov. 26 – Ludwigsburg, Germany – MHP Arena

Nov. 27 – Offenbach, Germany – Stadthalle

Nov. 28 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

Nov. 30 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

Dec. 01 – Milan, Italy – Are living Club

Dec. 02 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Metropole

Dec. 04 – Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra

Dec. 05 – Zlín, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock Café

Dec. 07 – Vienna, Auatria – Arena

Dec. 08 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

Dec. 09 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Dec. 11 – Geiselwind, Germany – Celebration Corridor

Dec. 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Dec. 13 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Ronda

Dec. 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

Dec. 16 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

Dec. 17 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

Dec. 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben Fryshuset

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Wednesday, March four.

Very last month, AMARANTHE produced a brand name new tune showcasing former ARCH ENEMY vocalist Angela Gossow. “Do Or Die” was accompanied by a dystopian horror video clip filmed in Spain, featuring Fardou Keuning‘s gorgeous creations.

Final tumble, AMARANTHE introduced it had signed a new deal with Nuclear Blast for the launch of its sixth studio album, because of afterwards this year.

AMARANTHE will embark on a North American headlining tour in the summertime/tumble of 2020. The 37-day trek will kick-off at the Soundstage in Baltimore on August 20 and will make stops in Chicago, Vancouver and Denver right before concluding on October 2 at the Riverfront Reside in Cincinnati, Ohio. Help on the trek will arrive Finnish metallers Battle BEAST and the Boston symphonic steel band Seven SPIRES.

With its foundations tracing back to 2008, AMARANTHE has unveiled 5 albums therefore much, constantly offering hauntingly catchy tunes led by their exclusive a few-portion vocals. Within their arsenal of hit singles, a myriad tracks have been been given incredibly very well through press and enthusiasts alike getting also obtained countless performs on both of those radio stations around the world and throughout streaming products and services (the group’s tunes have been streamed a lot more than 100 million instances on Spotify). A string of guidance excursions has blazed AMARANTHE‘s path in front of substantial crowds as perfectly as at their possess headline concerts (the team impressively at the time done in entrance of 10,000 lovers at Liseberg, Gothenburg). They have held working extremely challenging around the many years, the most recent product or service of which culminated in the form of 2018’s “Helix”, which attained them some of their maximum chart positions in the band’s background.