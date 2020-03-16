Amaranthe strike the studio to commence work on album no.6

Amaranthe have checked in to report that they’ve entered a studio in Denmark to start get the job done on their new album

The as-yet-untitled report will be the band’s sixth and the abide by-up to 2018’s Helix – their 1st with clean up vocalist Nils Molin, who replaced Jake E again in 2016.

Amaranthe report they are in quarantine thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and say they just managed to get into Denmark in advance of the authorities shut the country’s borders.

They say in a statement: “It is an odd experience to keep on operations even though massive components of the planet are on lockdown, and the tunes industry is suffering higher than most other businesses, but we come across it incredibly essential to soldier on, as we refuse to be beaten by this condition. It also indicates that we are properly isolating ourselves, as every person should as significantly as feasible.

“We were being established to vacation to the studio on Sunday (March 15), but as the Danish govt determined to near their border with only a handful of several hours detect, we experienced to make a incredibly sudden and daring escape from Sweden into Denmark, ending up at an completely deserted Copenhagen teach station about a single hour right before the lockdown.

“We ended up very basically the only types building our way into the nation, whilst all people else was hoping to get out! As you can no doubt think about, people today assume that we are mad.”

Amaranthe include: “Many of you are now in voluntary or involuntary isolation, and we will consider our best to entertain you with common updates from the studio!

“The album, presently in this early period, is anything we sense incredibly strongly about, and we imagine you will no doubt know what we imply when you get to listen to it later this yr.

“Stay secure, wash your fingers, continue to keep your length from the elderly and the unwell. Distribute the love, not the virus!”

Amaranthe will perform a selection of European festivals this summer time and head out on the road across North The us later on in the calendar year. They’ll also embark on a co-headline tour with Outside of The Black through November and December.

Here’s a entire record of the band’s tour dates.

Final month, Amaranthe introduced a video for the single Do Or Die which showcased a guest appearance from previous Arch Enemy vocalist Angela Gossow.

