Amaranthe teases “Do Or Die” video

AMARANTHE released a teaser for the music video of a new song called “Do or die”, The full title will be available on Friday February 14th.

Last autumn, the Swedish-Danish six announced that it had signed a new contract Nuclear explosion for the release of his sixth studio album, due to be released later this year.

AMARANTHE will start a North America headlining tour in summer / fall 2020. The 37-day trek starts on August 20 at Soundstage in Baltimore and ends on October 2 in Chicago, Vancouver and Denver Riverside Live in Cincinnati, Ohio. Support on the trek will come from Finnish metallers BATTLE BEAST and the Boston Symphonic Metal Band SEVEN SPIRITS,

With its foundations from 2008 AMARANTHE has released five albums so far, all of which deliver haunting melodies, led by their unique three-part vocals. Within their arsenal of hit singles, countless tracks have been well received by the press and fans alike. They have also received countless pieces on both radio stations around the world and across streaming services (the group’s songs have been streamed more than 100 million times) Spotify). A number of support tours have started AMARANTHE‘s trail in front of huge crowds as well as at its own headline concerts (the group performed impressively in front of 10,000 fans in liseberg, gothenburg). They have worked incredibly hard over the years and the latest product was released in 2018 “Wendel”which brought them some of their highest chart positions in band history.

AMARANTHE is currently on the road as a support act for Swedish metal giants in Europe SABATON alongside Finnish cello metallers APOCALYPTICA,



