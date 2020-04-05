Amarinder Singh seeks release of 2,088 rupees Crore GST compensates for backwardness amid Cronavirus crisis

In a letter following a telephone conversation, the senior minister called on the Minister of Finance, Niromla Nisar Siamaman, to take some additional immediate steps to reduce the crisis caused by the outbreak of the global COVID-19 epidemic.

IANS Chandigar

latest update: March 28, 2020, 10:16 PM IST

Amarinder Singh, the head of Punjab, on Saturday called for the immediate intervention of the union’s finance minister to reduce the crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, including the immediate release of GST’s repaid debt of 2,088 rupees.

In a letter following a telephone conversation, the senior minister called on the Minister of Finance, Niromla Nisar Siamaman, to take some additional immediate steps to reduce the crisis caused by the outbreak of the global COVID-19 epidemic.

According to an official spokesman, the union’s finance minister had previously summoned the prime minister, who had subsequently sent him a detailed letter containing some important proposals to help the government at this critical time.

The senior minister told Citarman that he had asked the State Department of Foreign Affairs to issue the necessary instructions for the opening of banks in order to facilitate the normal man in meeting his banking requirements.

In addition to delays in compensating for GST’s damage to Punjab, the senior minister suggested that the balance of GST’s compensation could be released with other countries.

In his letter, Amarinder Singh suggested that the center ask the RBI to increase ways and means of progress for all states to address the shortage of proceedings.

He also said that the Indian government may increase the borrowing limit of the states under the FRBM law from three to four percent.

In addition to postponing industrial loan installments, the Minister of Guidance has called on commercial banks to provide loan installments for agriculture or overdue loans, which the Punjab government has previously done for state-owned cooperatives.

In addition, in line with the government’s initiative on cooperative banks, it is also seeking to waive the three-month interest rate on agricultural and agricultural loans by commercial banks.