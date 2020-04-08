Amaze views of dining at TideHouse – Entertainment & Life – The Palm Beach Post

Jupiter’s Guanabanas sister restaurant, TideHouse, offers a beachfront restaurant with panoramic views.

Editor’s Note: On December 20, Ron DeSantis ordered restaurants around the state with at least 10 people to close down dining rooms. As of press time, most restaurants have continued to receive orders and some offer delivery services.

menu

Offers at the beach restaurant include appetizers, salad, soup, breadcrumbs, sandwiches, burgers, seafood, steak, chicken, pork and dessert.

atmosphere

The second-floor restaurant offers views of Harborage Marina and the Yacht Club. The restaurant offers dining on the beach in the most elegant way – literally. There is a nice breeze from the St. Lucie River, just a few meters from the lofty perch, and your panoramic views extend from the Roosevelt Bridge to Rio. There is a large outdoor terrace with umbrella tables and an outdoor terrace with more tables on the water. Inside, there are tables with nautical décor and a party bar bathed in calm blue light.

Favorite food / price

We passed the small plates on a recent visit and headed straight for the full size enterers. Hawaiian pork with chunks of pork ($ 19.95) was thick, richly chopped, grilled, and mixed with a sweet pineapple-grilled sauce that complemented the meat nicely. Offering mountain sweet potatoes, cooked green beans and coleslaw, the dish was the perfect combination of sweet and savory flavors. My husband enjoyed his best rib ($ 23.95), a juicy cut full of delicious flavors that only the main rib can offer. It is served with Parmesan mashed potatoes, vegetables, au jus cheese and mustard horseradish.

Reason to go

Sister Jupiter to Guanabanas, this is a new beach restaurant with a Treasure Coast dining view and that guarantees a visit just for the lively atmosphere and views. The menu isn’t as comprehensive as some restaurants, but you’re sure to find something to your liking. The oversized, upscale indoor bar was a big hit, with live music on the weekends.

service

We visited soon after the restaurant opened and waited 30 minutes for the weekend. Our waitress was busy but managed to serve us with a quick smile.

Noise level

There was a pretty loud chat about the diners nearby.

Child friendly

Children can sample cheese pizza, pasta with butter, grilled cheese and grilled chicken.