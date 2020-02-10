AmazeRealise changes to Kin + Carta Connect within the new parent structure

Kin + Carta is being restructured to better meet customers’ demands for digital transformation. This leads to the consolidation of several of its agencies and the loss of some roles that are expected as a result.

The restructuring will mean that the Edinburgh-based customer experience agency AmazeRealise will change its name to Kin + Carta Connect after two decades and form one of the three pillars of the group. The Drum is aware that a number of functions are currently under review in Edinburgh, although the company denied that there are up to 40, and said the office will continue to exist.

Richard Neish, chief of staff at AmazeRealise, will now head Kin + Carta Connect as managing director. He said the group is changing because “Customers want to access an integrated suite of digital and consulting services that evolve as their needs change.

“Our key part of this overall view is the combination of data, market-leading platforms and experience design to transform customer relationships into permanent brand growth.

“Brands are looking for digital experiences that can be seamlessly transferred to mobile devices, the Internet, portable devices and voice and are based on databases that are often underused. Companies are increasingly demanding long-term value for their customer experience, and we believe this is the model that enables it. “

The former managing director Fiona Proudler is said to have switched to the digital agency Equator at the beginning of the year after resigning six months ago.

AmazeRealise counts Lexus, Lloyds Banking Group, English Football League, Expedia and Unilever as customers.

Elsewhere, Solstice and TAB are bundled into a newly launched Kin + Carta Create, which is located next to the third pillar Kin + Carta Advise.

Advise was set up as a digital management consulting service, Create develops the digital products and Connect focuses on data-driven, networked customer experiences.

The group reinvented itself in 2018 and switched from business and branding from the print marketing specialist St Ives to the digitally centered Kin + Carta. It was founded with specialized “strains” of strategy, innovation, communication and ventures with holding brands such as Incite, Solstice, AmazeRealise, Relish, Hive, Tab and Edit. By the time it had 1,500 employees, there were 1,600 on four continents.

J Schwan remains Managing Director and Charlie Wrench remains Chief Connective Officer at Chris Kutsor, Chief Financial Officer. Kelly Manthey will take on the role of Chief Executive Kin + Carta Americas. Tom Holt heads Kin + Carta Advise Europe as managing director. David Tuck and Stephen Wilson are now joint managing directors of Kin + Carta Create Europe.

