amazing-girl:-trailblazer-in-tampa-bay-touching-lives-in-her-unique-roles

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Rachel Hughes is the variety of female who sees a problem and faces it head-on. While she has been numerous sites and carried out lots of points, it has all been for the advantage of other people.

Her resume reads like an around-achiever’s handbook. Hughes retired from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Place of work as a lieutenant who was in charge of the hostage negotiation team. In advance of that, she served 22 a long time in the armed forces in excess of 3 wars.

She was a trailblazer the total way.

“I was the first woman applicant in the 70s that they attempted the new pantsuit on,” she recalled. “We had to use skirts in armed service law enforcement – jogging all around in legislation enforcement in skirts!”

A huge painting of young handprints that is in her household highlights the several life Hughes has impacted as a seventh-degree black belt karate teacher.

“I suppose I have touched a large amount of my kids’ life,” she claimed. “They’ve developed up to be FBI agents, medical practitioners, researchers.”

That in by itself is exceptional.

Nevertheless the purpose she’s most proud of now is her most up-to-date title – Methodist minister.

“I just retained adhering to my heart the place God was calling me and the doors just saved opening,” Hughes said.

In addition to all she does, Hughes also cares for her two sisters who are disabled and dwell with her. So there is no issue about it – her days are total.

The road hasn’t generally been simple for Hughes, but her approach is constantly the same.

“I went for it. If I got knocked down, bought right back up and I did it once more,” she mentioned.

Any recognition she’s experienced alongside the way, she has accepted with humility.

“I followed my heart and my passions and I received to live my passions,” Hughes stated. “It was a wonderful journey.”

Hughes does have some great guidance for other people: Be straightforward and direct.

“There’s no excuses. Absolutely nothing is supplied to you. You get up and you gain it. And you go for it.”

Hughes did just that and she has by no means seemed back again.

Our Outstanding Ladies finalists will be revealed every Tuesday at 4 p.m. Each and every of the finalists profiled on WFLA were being nominated by close friends, loved ones or the men and women impacted by their do the job. The winner of our area Outstanding Women of all ages Contest will obtain a free of charge trip to New York Metropolis and go to the Mel Robbins clearly show.