A stunning Ollie Watkins goal sparked a Brentford comeback to rescue a 2-2 draw against Blackburn.

An Adam Armstrong brace place Rovers 2- up within 54 minutes.

But Brentford responded eight minutes later with a fantastic half-volley from Watkins, who bagged his 21st purpose of the year.

And the comeback was entire when Mentioned Benrahma converted from the penalty spot on 71 minutes after Mads Roerslev was brought down by Amari’i Bell.

