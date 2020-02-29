‘Amazing Race’ suspends filming as virus precaution

By
Nellie McDonald
-
‘amazing-race’-suspends-filming-as-virus-precaution

This image released by CBS shows host Phil Keoghan in a scene from last season’s competition series “The Amazing Race.” CBS said in a statement Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, that it had temporarily suspended production on the show’s 33rd season as a precaution due to the virus outbreak affecting several countries. (CBS via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The globe-trotting reality series “The Amazing Race” is taking a breather as a precaution due to the virus outbreak affecting several countries.

CBS said in a statement Friday that it had temporarily suspended production and was sending contestants and crew members home as a precautionary measure. Filming on the show’s 33rd season was in its early stages.

“At this time, no racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home.”

Nearly 60 nations have reported cases of coronavirus, including China where the current outbreak emerged. China has the majority of confirmed cases and has reported more than 2,700 deaths.

In Asia, attractions including Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan announced closures, and events that were expected to attract tens of thousands of people, including a concert series by the K-pop group BTS, were called off.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Flippenout’ Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman needs insurance money

Thumbnail for the video titled

Art to save the sea: ‘Washed Ashore’ debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled

Petition to save Salty’s Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled

22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss