“amazing-saturday”-to-belatedly-air-episode-starring-iz*one’s-jang-won-younger-and-choi-ye-na

An unaired episode of “Amazing Saturday” that includes members of IZ*One will be broadcast this 7 days.

Jang Won Young and Choi Ye Na recorded for an episode of “Amazing Saturday” that was scheduled to air on November 9, 2019. Nevertheless, the broadcast was canceled at the time, together with IZ*ONE’s comeback, due to the “Produce 48” manipulation controversy.

Following a lengthy hiatus, IZ*One recently created a comeback with the launch of their first complete album “BLOOM*IZ” and the title observe “FIESTA.” With their return, “Amazing Saturday” has also resolved to air the episode starring Jang Won Young and Choi Ye Na.

On February 24, a agent of the application uncovered, “The unaired episode with Choi Ye Na and Jang Won Young will be broadcast on [February] 26 at 11 p.m. KST.”

Check out a teaser for the episode underneath!

