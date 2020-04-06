Amazon Announces Author Declaring Someone ‘Rejects’ Surprising Mrs. Maisel’

exclusive

Amazon’s hit series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is filled straight from the pages of a 6-year-old book with an eerily similar and struggling character … at least according to the author.

Jodi Parmley sued Amazon Studios for counting several creative elements from its 2014 book, “FIFI Financial Infidelity F ** k It: The Mistress of the New Millennium” … and applying them, nearly beat them. for collapse, as they show.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Jodi said she wrote this book, and then adapted a screenshot of it. He said he passed it on to a number of different studios and execs who were considered interested.

Jodi doesn’t specifically say she met Amazon’s bigwigs, but she does seem to have a mediating word in the long run. Once she saw the ‘Marvelous’ debut, Jodie admitted that she was a carbon copy of her own work.

He said Amazon had left behind hardships, hard work, Amazon’s overall strategy and attitude that Miriam Maisel had lived – such as seeking financial independence, leaving her broken hubby, etc.

As a result, he settled … and, naturally, liked the profits Amazon made to the show – gaining critical acclaim and continuing to win numerous awards.

We’ve come to Amazon … so far, no word has been returned.