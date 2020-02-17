[amazon-are-supplying-absolutely-free-songs-streaming-in-advance-of-the-brit-awards]

Amazon are now presenting a few cost-free months of unrestricted music streaming.

Shoppers can get the Amazon Music Unrestricted provider for free until eventually February 23, which they can use for three months.

The Limitless service presents hundreds of thousands of songs that you can hear to advertisement-absolutely free and offline as nicely as connecting to an Alexa system.

After the 3 month trial is up your subscription will renew and you’ll spend the entire month to month price tag of either £7.99 for Prime customers, or £9.99 for non-Primary associates or have the alternative to cancel at anytime through the trial – so you will never be billed.

To find out much more and to get an Amazon Tunes Unlimited demo go to amazon.co.british isles.

To coincide with the BRIT Awards they’ve created a playlist which functions some of the biggest nominees of the evening which include Mabel, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Dave.

Capaldi’s large debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ will struggle Stormzy’s ‘Heavy Is The Head’ and Dave’s ‘Psychodrama’ as well as Harry Variations next LP ‘Fine Line’ and Michael Kiwanuka’s acclaimed ‘Kiwanuka’.

Mabel, who’s the only woman nominated in any of the combined types this year will contend with Aitch, Dave, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender in the Ideal New Artist category.

Meanwhile some of the largest names in new music Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Publish Malone and Tyler, The Creator are up for awards in the intercontinental categories.

The awards display airs on ITV on Tuesday, February 18.