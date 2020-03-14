Amazon bans man from selling more than 17K bottles of hand sanitizer

A man with a large hand sanitizer in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was recently banned from selling online.

The day after the first coronavirus death was reported in the United States, brothers Matt and Noah Colvin began cleaning local shelves for health care products, according to the New York Times.

For the next three days, Noah drove to Tennessee as far as Kentucky and filled a U-Haul truck with hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes that he purchased at “small dollar shops hole in the woods wall,” his brother, because “the main metro areas were cleaned.”

Matt stayed in Chattanooga to receive shipping of sanitizers and towels he ordered online, with the intention of selling them in his Amazon account.

“Mr. Colvin said he had published 300 bottles of hand sanitizer and sold them immediately for $ 8- $ 70, more than he had bought them, “says the article.

However, Amazon removed the items from its account and thousands of other listings the next day, and suspended some of the sellers for its actions.

The company also warned them that if prices continue to rise, they will lose their accounts in full.

On Thursday, an Amazon spokesman told CBS News that there was “no place for price reduction” on its website, and that the company was disappointed that people were trying to raise prices during the global health crisis.

“Price reduction is a clear violation of our policies, unethical and in some illegal areas. In addition to terminating these third-party accounts, we welcome the opportunity to work directly with the attorneys general of the states to prosecute bad actors, “said the spokesman.

On Wednesday, Amazon informed vendors of its decision to restrict who could sell healthcare and sanitation products on its third-party Marketplace platform, according to Verge.

The note read:

You are receiving this message because you are currently selling or previously selling products, such as disposable face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant towels / sprayers, isopropyl alcohol, or related products. We have implemented stricter requirements for selling these products in our store, and therefore their bids have been deleted. We do not accept applications for selling these products at this time.

However, Matt does not see his actions as a price reduction because while charging $ 20 for two Purell bottles with a retail price of $ 1 each, he stated that people forget that his price includes the labor, Amazon rates and about $ 10 for shipping.

“I honestly feel like I am a public service,” he said, referring to cities where products are most in demand.

Now Matt said he is not sure what he will do with his 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer.

“Finding myself in a situation where what I came and could go could put my family in a really financial place to ask, ‘What the hell am I going to do with all this? “, He concluded.