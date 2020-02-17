[amazon-ceo-jeff-bezos-commits-$ten-billion-to-combat-local-weather-transform]

NEW YORK — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos claims he strategies to invest $10 billion of his own fortune to assistance battle weather transform.

Bezos, the world’s richest male, explained in an Instagram article Monday that he’ll start off supplying grants this summer months to experts, activists and nonprofits.

Bezos says he will contact his new initiative the Bezos Earth Fund.

An Amazon spokesman verified that Bezos will be applying his have funds for the fund. Bezos, who founded Amazon 25 decades ago, has a stake in the corporation that is truly worth far more than $100 billion.

Amazon, the business Bezos operates, has an enormous carbon foodprint. Amazon officials stated previous 12 months the company would perform to have 100% of its electrical power use occur from solar panels and other renewable electricity by 2030.