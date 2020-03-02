[amazon-confirms-two-personnel-in-italy-have-contracted-coronavirus]



FILE Photo: The symbol of Amazon is observed at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November five, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

March two, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc mentioned late on Sunday that two employees in Milan, Italy, have contracted the coronavirus and are beneath quarantine.

“We’re supporting the afflicted personnel who had been in Milan and are now in quarantine,” organization spokesman Dan Perlet explained.

The world’s greatest on line retailer claimed it was unaware of any U.S. staff who experienced contracted the virus. On Friday, Amazon informed staff members to halt non-crucial travel, in just the United States and outside of. The company also confirmed on Sunday it is transferring some recruiting interviews to online video relatively than in individual.

The United States on Saturday hiked its journey advisory and urged U.S. citizens not to travel to the Veneto and Lombardy regions of Italy mainly because of the coronavirus outbreak. Milan is the money of the Lombardy location.

The New York Situations claimed the Amazon workforce contracting the coronavirus previously on Sunday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)