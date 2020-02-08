Amazon deforestation hit record in January

RIO DE JANEIRO – The deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil has more than doubled compared to the previous year, according to official data from Friday in January.

Over 280 square kilometers were cleared, an increase of 108 percent. It was the largest area cleared in January since 2015 when such data was collected, according to the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research.

The data was collected by INPE’s satellite-based DETER system, which monitors deforestation in real time.

For comparison: 136 square kilometers were cleared in January 2019, 183 square kilometers in 2018 and 58 square kilometers in 2017.

INPE data released in mid-January showed that deforestation in the Amazon region in northern Brazil had increased by 85 percent in 2019 and had covered 9,166 square kilometers – the highest number in at least five years – compared to 4,946 square kilometers in 2018.

The sharp surge overshadowed President Jair Bolsonaro’s first year in office, a climate protection skeptic who has reduced restrictions on the exploitation of the Amazon’s vast wealth.

Bolsonaro hit the headlines in August when he tried to minimize the resurgence of wildfires that had shaken the world.

On August 2, the then INPE President Ricardo Galvao was released by the Bolsonaro government, accusing him of exaggerating the extent of deforestation.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro unveiled a comprehensive plan for the Amazon rainforest to open up indigenous areas to mining, agriculture, and hydropower projects.

Many NGOs said this would further increase deforestation.

The law, which has not yet been approved by Congress, is a “dream” for the far-right leader, but a “nightmare” for environmentalists and tribal leaders.