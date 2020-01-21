Amazon, dLocal team to enable payments in Chile

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Amazon and dLocal, a company that specializes in cross-border payments for emerging countries, have partnered with payment services in Chile, according to a press release.

“Amazon has a long tradition as a pioneer of online innovation and as an e-commerce provider for the rest of the world,” said Sebastian Kanovich, CEO of dLocal. “We are honored to give Amazon customers in Chile the ability to shop on Amazon.com with international and domestic credit cards, including interest-free rates and Amazon Prime video subscriptions in Chilean pesos.”

Finding out the payment infrastructure in countries like Chile or LATAM, MENA or APAC is complicated and multifaceted. Generally, companies entering these markets without the ability to use local payment methods affect their reach and growth.

With dLocal, companies in emerging markets can gain a better advantage because the company has built relationships in these areas. Its platform supports more than 300 local payments under one API.

“The platform closes the gap between the needs of global online companies and the payment reality in emerging countries. dLocal acts as a local distributor on behalf of its customers, reducing time to market and minimizing operating costs, ”the press release said. “It also offers integrated value-added services, including automated currency translation, guaranteed fund repatriation for settlement in the US or Europe, optimization of local payment transactions, and other localization-related advisors.”

In other Amazon news, the market value of the e-commerce giant is expected to exceed $ 1 trillion again. There are few companies that can claim this type of value, which is colloquially referred to as a trillion dollar club. Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet also belong to this group. Amazon became a member of the club for the first time in September 2018, but lost value when investing in things like one-day delivery and streaming content. Now, however, it has regained its position.

“Amazon’s high-margin businesses continue to enable Amazon to achieve higher profitability while continuing to invest,” said Brian Nowak, an analyst with Morgan Stanley Equity.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.