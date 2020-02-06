Amazon dolphins threatened by end of fishing ban Life

Amazon Aquatic Mammals Project workers capture an Amazon Dolphin, also known as the Pink Dolphin, on the Mamiraua Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas, January 20, 2020. – Reuters pic

RESERVA MAMIRAUA (Brazil), February 6 – The Amazon Dolphin is an intelligent and friendly mammal that seems to grin and blush as if a person blushed when aroused.

However, some are concerned that the world’s largest freshwater dolphin is again under threat in Brazil, where fishermen illegally hunt and kill it to bait a catfish called Piracatinga.

A legal moratorium on fishing for the Piracatinga ended last month and called for environmentalists and researchers such as the biologist Vera da Silva to renew, who has been committed to the conservation of the so-called river dolphins for 25 years.

“I never stop being enthusiastic about them. These are fascinating animals, ”said Silva, when her team used a network of dolphins that were examined, measured, tagged and released in the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve.

“Today we captured a dolphin mother and her calf and saw them calling together. They have a very strong relationship until the calf becomes independent after three years, ”she said.

Like other dolphins, they make whistling noises through blowholes to communicate underwater.

What distinguishes them is a slow change from gray to pink as they get older. Behavior and solar radiation also influence color changes in the “Boto Vermelho” or “Red Dolphins” known in Brazil. They can become as light pink as a flamingo.

Through their active advertising and mating, the legend arose in the Amazon region that the pink dolphin turns into a handsome man at night to seduce village women.

The Mamirauá Reserve, which is operated by the Amazon research institute INPA, extends over 11,000 square kilometers of flooded rainforest and wetlands and lies three days by boat from Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas, over the Amazon.

With their long beaks, the dolphins are brought to a floating research center in the Mamirauá Reserve, where members of the Silva team take blood samples and suck milk from dolphin mothers with a syringe for testing.

A dolphin’s pregnancy usually lasts 13 months. Then a calf is fed under water for two years. Due to the long lactation period, the females only reproduce every three to five years, said Silva.

This makes them more vulnerable to extinction when their population is exhausted. The public prosecutor in the state of Amazonas, who applied for a ban on catfish in 2015, warned at the time that up to 2,500 dolphins would be killed each year for bait.

Although they are relatively common and can be found in South America’s vast Amazon and Orinoco catchment areas, Silva fears that the Amazon dolphins might disappear in 2006 after years of overfishing and pollution like the Yangtze dolphin in China.

“We don’t want the dolphins to be just an Amazonian legend,” said Silva. – Reuters