Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns billions as stocks soar

He’s already the richest person on the planet – but yesterday Jeff Bezos became much richer.

And he did it in a few minutes.

The founder of Amazon increased his staggering wealth by about US $ 13.2 billion in just 15 minutes Thursday after his company’s shares soared.

Amazon shares rose dramatically – 12% – after an impressive period of Christmas sales combined with a successful quarter, bringing them to US $ 12,000 per share.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates its current net worth at around 129.5 billion US dollars and beats rival Bill Gates.

The company confirmed a profit of $ 3.3 billion in the last quarter of 2019, an amount that broke expectations.

Amazon has also increased revenue by 21% to $ 87.4 billion and has now managed to attract a record number of 150 million Prime members worldwide – a 50% jump from 2018 when Amazon revealed the number of Prime members in the books.

The company is committed to reducing delivery times for Prime members – a move that we hope will further increase subscriptions.

“Prime membership continues to improve year after year for customers. And customers are responding – more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before, and we now have over 150 million paid Prime members in the world. world, “Bezos said in a statement.

“We have accelerated Prime delivery – the number of items delivered to US customers with free one-day and same-day delivery of Prime more than quadrupled this quarter compared to last year.

“Members now benefit from free two-hour grocery delivery to Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 cities and towns in the United States. Senior members watched double hours of original movies and TV shows on Prime Video this quarter compared to last year, and Amazon The Originals received a record 88 nominations and 26 victories in major awards. “

Bezos also took the opportunity to thank all members of the Amazon team “for their dedicated work to build, innovate and deliver for customers during this vacation.”

The father of four, 56, owns about 12% of the outstanding shares of his online sales company, from which most of his wealth comes.

The good news comes in the midst of a turbulent period for Bezos, who finalized his divorce from his 25-year-old wife MacKezie Bezos in mid-2019, the couple reaching a settlement of $ 38 billion.

Bezos, who is now dating American press presenter Lauren Sanchez, also made the headlines this month about allegations that his phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

And earlier this month, Bezos announced that Amazon was donating a million Australian dollars and some of its technology to the Australian bushfires rescue.

“Our hearts go out to all Australians who are facing these devastating bush fires. Amazon is donating $ 1 million Australian dollars in supplies and needed supplies,” Bezos wrote in a tweet announcing the donation.

However, this has attracted much criticism, with many social media users claiming that the richest man in the world could have accumulated more money for the cause.

.