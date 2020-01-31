Amazon has the latest iPad at the lowest price ever

Apple’s iPad is now almost $ 100 off Amazon

Amazon

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily compilation of great sales of brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.) and great new products. Please note: Offers can change at the discretion of the dealers mentioned.

The iPad Just turned 10 and it’s a long way from the Sophomoric jokes that disturbed the tablet’s launch. Amazon now has the latest models in three different colors at the lowest (for 128 GB) or second-lowest (for 32 GB) prices from just $ 250.

Connected:

Anker’s Super Bowl range includes speakers, projectors and chargers

Everything from cashmere Up to 50% discount at Naadam

Tri-twist sweater

Get this sweater made of cotton, merino wool and linen at a 35% discount as part of the Everlanes “Choose What You Pay” event.

Weekender 40mm

This beautiful, minimalist watch is part of a larger Timex sale – you can get it for just $ 45.

More sales from note:

Current sales:

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods,

Note: If you shop using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.