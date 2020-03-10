Amazon India, Grofers and Flipkart respond to price cuts, scarcity of hand sanitizers due to fear of coronavirus – tech

E-commerce companies are struggling to combat rising prices and lack of disinfectants on their platforms amid a coronavirus epidemic that has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide. Responding to criticism, Amazon India on Monday said it was constantly monitoring COVID-19 developments and would take “appropriate steps” as needed.

“We are disappointed that some sellers are trying to artificially raise the prices of products needed during the global health crisis. In accordance with our policies, we continue to actively monitor our market and take the necessary measures (including removal of bids) against sellers selling such products above MRP, which is contrary to Indian law, “a spokesman for Amazon India said in a statement.

Amazon India, however, is not the only e-commerce platform that faces pricing breakdowns and a lack of hands and masks. As mentioned in our previous report, Grofers, BigBasket and Flipkart are also struggling with the same. Many people on Twitter have pointed out that they have completely exhausted their hand washes from top brands such as Dettol, Lifebuoy and Himalaya. Some sellers have also been found to sell cleansers from relatively lesser-known brands at a much higher price than their original.

A bottle of 30 ml @HimalayaIndia hand cleaners usually available for less than Rs 50 is on sale at @Flipkart for $ 999 or $ 13. Customers on the black marketing platform while @Flipkart blindsides. @jagograhakjago @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/Tq3aCRwbEh

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO, Grofers said: “While we expect frontline brands to be back in stock, our own brand – the Orange Hand Sticker – will soon be available to meet our customers’ current needs .Contains more than 60% alcohol and complies with the European standard of efficiency EN 1500: 2013. Due to higher demand, the cost of ingredients used in cleaning agents is under great pressure and will increase for other brands. However, Grofers’ own brand is making efforts to provide them with competitive prices to provide them to our customers at the best price, as always. ”

When contacted by Flipkart, the company referred us to its March 6 blog post highlighting its readiness for the virus epidemic.

“The Flipkart Sales Center is in constant contact with Flipkart salesmen to promote preventative health care and hygiene. Our team announced the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our marketers and their staff amid public health concerns during the recent Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19), “the company wrote in a blog post.

“Our sales team has appealed to the seller community to ensure that products such as masks, cleansers, antiseptic fluids and hand washing are available to customers at all times, at the best possible prices. They were advised to ship these products as a matter of priority, ”it added.

BigBasket declined to comment on the issue.

