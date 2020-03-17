Amazon is considering medical supplies and items of “high demand”

Amazon has suspended shipment of production from independent sellers in their warehouses, if they are not medical supplies and articles of “high demand.”

Postponement will run until April 5 to e-commerce giant has identified priority delivery of products to customers related to the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.

“We have temporarily prefer domestic products, medical supplies and other goods with high demand coming in our fulfillment center, so we can get faster, to kill and to send these goods to customers,” – said Amazon spokeswoman for The Independent.

“We realize that this change to our selling partners, and we appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products to customers.”

Products that are already in warehouses Amazon, will be received and sent, but the next three weeks the new products will not be accepted.

Independent sellers still have the opportunity to sell their products through Amazon, not using the company’s warehouses. The demand for an independent warehouse for dispatch products of independent sellers are likely to increase. Once it is decided to return to normal operation, Amazon will be notified sellers and sellers

In addition, Amazon also yesterday (17 March) announced that it will hire 100,000 new employees in the United States in response to the growing demand for delivery services.

“We are opening 100,000 new positions of full and part-time in the US at our centers of execution and delivery network to meet the growing demand of people who rely on the Amazon service at this busy time, especially those who are most vulnerable to the exposure to the public” The company explained in a statement.

Employees who work on an hourly fee structure will also receive a pay increase in April.

Meanwhile, coronavirus greatly influenced the entertainment industry. Today (17 March) in New York, all the theaters are closed, concert halls, nightclubs and small theaters to try to deal with the coronavirus. Mayor Bill de Blazio disease called “unprecedented threat”.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, advised people to stay away from clubs, pubs, restaurants, theaters and much more, to practice “non-essential” travel and social contacts. Since then, The Music Venue Trust invited the petition, which calls on the Government to give clarity and security in this matter – because, without forcing to close the place, insurance claims may be invalidated.