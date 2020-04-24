Amazon loses its judicial appeal in France, fulfillment centers remain closed

A court in Versailles ruled against Amazon’s appeal for a case that caused the online retail and technology giant to shut down six logistics centers in France.

The judges confirmed a lower court decision that ordered Amazon to stop shipping non-essential items to protect workers.

Amazon was facing a fine of 1 million euros ($ 1.1 million) per day if it didn’t stop shipping the non-essential items. Instead, Amazon decided to shut down operations completely until it was able to appeal.

Essential items include IT equipment, healthcare items, groceries and pet food.

“We must temporarily suspend operations in our logistics centers in France,” Amazon said following last week’s lower court ruling.

“Despite the huge investment we have made in additional security measures to keep our colleagues working hard safe, while ensuring that they have continued to work in this difficult time”

Amazon was not immediately reachable for comment.

French unions earlier this month requested an urgent ruling from the lower court after claiming that the Seattle company was not doing enough to protect employee health.

That petition led to the ruling limiting Amazon’s shipment, which led to the appeal the company lost on Friday.

Amazon has also had problems working at home. In March, he laid off a worker at his fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York, after that worker conducted a strike on security conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon said the staff refused his order to isolate himself because he would come in contact with an infected employee. New York State Attorney General Letitia James later said her office was investigating the matter.

Despite these problems, Amazon is a cherished analyst before its April 30 earnings report. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $ 72.95 billion.

Amazon’s shares were basically flat in trading on Friday.

