Amazon may be building a new warehouse in South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – The legendary three crosses of Bethany Church may soon mark the place where there is more than just the church.

The excess land that the Church held on to for future development is now zoned to allow a 111,000 square foot distribution center.

A source near Bethany says the land wasn’t for sale, but they were approached with an offer they couldn’t refuse. Although they cannot comment much further, they said that the iconic three crosses are not touched.

Richard Preis, who has been in Baton Rouge’s real estate business for over 40 years, says the rumor mill that went mad after the Mall of Cortana closed has stopped.

“It has become very quiet. At this point, very little information is floating around on the street,” said Price. “These big companies are very private. They keep things to themselves and, especially when the word came out last time, I think they make a quiet statement to everyone.”

Although all companies involved have signed nondisclosure agreements about which company the center will be built for, there are clues in the distribution center plans that are open to the public.

A graphic refers to “Flex delivery vans”, which are used exclusively by Amazon. Another graphic shows the colors that are visible in other Amazon distribution centers across the country.

Regardless of what the company is, there are concerns about the new distribution center, mainly regarding the aspect of Baton Rouge’s life that is already plaguing residents’ opinions.

“There will be a lot of traffic, especially with the employees, the vans, the 18 wheels,” said Steven Bradshaw.

Bradshaw lives in a small residential complex in the immediate vicinity of the planned site.

“We support the project very much. These are real jobs that will be here for a while. They pay property taxes, so we’re happy about it. But we have little information and a lot of concerns.” , ”

“Little information” will likely hear all residents nearby for some time from the project.