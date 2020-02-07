Amazon moves to acquire GridX green energy and won’t take no for an answer

Amazon has famously acquired more than 80 companies, such as Whole Foods, Ring, and PillPack, as it continues to participate – seemingly – in every industry.

And now, sources close to the matter say to Grit Daily that Amazon is bidding to acquire GridX, a German-based IoT energy startup.

Importantly, the suggestion is that the potential acquisition is under great pressure from Amazon and that the majestic will not take no for an answer.

I first met GridX at Web Summit 2019 in Lisbon. Founded in Munich, Germany in 2016, the company offers an alternative to traditional energy supply.

In addition to the intelligent distribution of energy in the community, which includes millions of energy providers, GridX also ensures the efficient use of energy in a household.

And what could make Amazon more exciting than any of its GridX competitors? GridX has a plug-and-play hardware solution – the GridBox – that integrates with existing smart home systems. GridBox analyzes the consumption of individual large energy consumers and informs the owner under the GridX application if the energy consumption can be reduced or if the appliances are damaged.

The application presents all relevant energy data and gives users complete control over their energy balance.

The acquisition of GridX would mean that Amazon would gain not only access to millions of power producers, but also another route into the household, from where it could – presumably – integrate the Echo smart speakers with a skill that can both tell the story. household energy but also allow voice control over it.

GridX has received three rounds of funding, including, most recently, an undisclosed Series A led by Innogy Ventures and Coparion. Grit Daily has reached out to Amazon for comment and will update this story if it gives any response.