Amazon Music Hits 55M Streaming Subscribers

Amazon Music has grown in popularity, although the company has only been around since 2016, two years after Apple launched its own music service. According to a Financial Times report, the streaming service has exceeded 55 million subscribers, posing a serious threat to Apple’s service.

Amazon Music offers six price levels, ranging from a free service to a premium service. However, Amazon states that “almost all” of its users are paid subscribers.

“Amazon doesn’t talk that much about numbers,” said Steve Boom, director of Amazon Music. “We felt it was worth talking about this extent.”

Last summer, Apple had 60 million subscribers. Service # 1 is Spotify with 113 million paid subscribers and around 248 million users.

Amazon is not a newcomer to music sales – the e-commerce company has been selling CDs and offering downloads for years – but it was too late for the streaming game. When it hit the market, there were already several other competing services, including Apple, Spotify and Tidal.

Amazon approached the music industry in the same way as the mail order and prime offer: with creative marketing.

“We have always been very focused on expanding the market and offering our customers a wide range,” said Boom.

Amazon also competed with a lower price, charging $ 8 a month for Prime members and $ 4 for people who hear an echo. Subscriptions to the service increased 50 percent in 2019, the company said.

Amazon’s music service is estimated to make up only a fraction of its total revenue. According to MIDiA Research, Amazon has about 13 percent of music sharing subscriptions, Apple 18 percent and Spotify 35 percent.

Mark Mulligan, managing director of MIDiA, said that although subscription growth had slowed, Amazon was an outlier that “opened new, older households to streaming.”

