Amazon opens grocery store without cash register

New York [AP] —Amazon wants to kill supermarket checkout lines.

Online retail giants have opened the first supermarket without cash registers where shoppers can grab milk and eggs and go out without lining up or opening their wallets. This is the latest signal that Amazon is seriously considering shaking the $ 800 billion grocery industry.

Shoppers scan a smartphone app to enter the new store on Tuesday in the Amazon hometown of Seattle. Cameras and sensors track what is removed from the shelves. Items will be charged to your Amazon account after you leave.

“ I literally love the convenience of picking it up, ” said Art Kuniyuki, a salary and benefits manager from Seattle, who spent $ 15 on Barilla pasta, dub chocolate, and other groceries right after opening. Was.

The new store, called Amazon Go Grocery, is an expansion of 25 Amazon Go convenience stores two years ago. At 10,400 square feet [more than five times the size of a convenience store], it far exceeds Amazon Go’s sodas and sandwiches.

Cameron Jane’s, who helps to supervise Amazon’s brick-and-mortar stores, says he needs to tweak the technology and find the right ones to explain how to squeeze tomatoes through avocados to test ripening and agitation. Was. Nothing is weighed in the store. One blood orange costs 53 cents. Bananas cost 19 cents.

Amazon is not new to grocery stores. The purchase of Whole Foods and its 500 stores in 2017 has had a huge impact. The online grocery delivery service is also expanding. However, the country’s largest grocery store, rival Wal-Mart, is still far behind, with more than 4,700 stores. Walmart’s online grocery service is also popular with customers, who buy online and then drive to the store to receive orders.

Amazon also plans to open another type of grocery store in Los Angeles later this year, but the company has not used cashless technology at that location and has hidden other details. The company has not stated whether it plans to add more Amazon Go Grocery stores, but said it has no plans to introduce the technology to Whole Foods stores.

Janes said that many of the fruits and vegetables are from the same supplier of Whole Foods. We also offer Whole Foods store brand 365 products, such as organic oatmeal and bagged baby carrots. But it also sells Oreos, Cheez-Its, and others that are banned from natural grocery stores.

Families can scan everyone with one phone and shop together. Anything they grab and leave the store will be added to the sign-in tab. Warning that grabbing an item for someone means that if they leave with it, you will be charged for that item.

In hopes of catching up with Amazon, other retailers and startups are competing to bring similar cashless technology to stores. Earlier this month, Seven-Eleven stated that it was testing cash-free stores for employees in its office in Irving, Texas.

However, stores without cash registers are being watched by lawmakers and supporters who say they discriminate against low-income people who may not have a credit card or bank account. Since then, Amazon has allowed customers to pay cash at convenience stores, and the company says shoppers can do the same at grocery stores by warning workers to enter through turnstiles. Was.

The store also eliminates the cashier job. Jane’s did not disclose exactly how many people the store was hiring, but only said “tens of people.” Employees greet customers and refill shelves in the aisles. An employee stands beside the alcohol counter, verifying the identity of a shopper who wants to buy wine or beer.

A cashier-less shop removes the hassle of waiting for payment, but kills some pleasure in supermarkets. No one gets groceries. Instead, Amazon distributes reusable bags so shoppers can fill them while shopping. There is no deli counter, butcher or fish shop. Instead, sliced ​​ham, steak, and salmon fillets are already packaged and in refrigerated shelves.

“In theory, technology is a bit cool,” said David Bishop, a partner with retail consultant Brick Meets Click, but shoppers shop based on factors other than speed. Decided to decide where. shop.

According to Bishop, if you want sliced ​​ham, you can skip Amazon Go Grocery and walk five blocks to Kroger’s own QFC supermarket, two blocks away.

Still, Bishop said that it was difficult for the grocery industry to ignore Amazon, which had the money and the technology to try groceries. “They don’t give up,” he said about Amazon.

AP photographer Ted S. Warren contributed to this article in Seattle.

