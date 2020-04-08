Amazon Order Surge – What do the stock charts say?

Amazon.com (AMZN) – Get Report shares are slightly higher than the news that plans to suspend its service for non-Amazon deliveries to focus on the wave of orders caused by the covida-19 pandemic.

And a technical look at the Seattle e-commerce giant says the stock should trade at least up to its half-yearly pivot at $ 2,078.34. That’s 3.3% higher than Tuesday’s close of $ 2,011.

FedEx Shares (FDX) – Get reports and United Parcel Service (UPS) – Get reports are benefiting from Amazon’s decision. Here is the coverage of this story as reported by TheStreet.com.

Amazon stocks have been trading around their 200-day moving average in the past 52 weeks. They have been above this key level since March 23, when the average was $ 1,856.67.

After the company hit quarterly earnings estimates on January 30th, the stock rose to January 31st and hit an all-time intraday high of $ 2,185.95 on February 11th.

After approaching this level again on February 19, the stock began a correction with the market. Its March 16 low was $ 1,626.03 for a 26% bear market correction.

From the low, Amazon shares rose above their annual pivot to $ 1,771.99 on March 18. Then they moved above their 200-day SMA on March 23 and are now approaching the semi-annual pivot at $ 2,078.34.

The stock is not cheap. Its multiple s / s is nearly 87 and the stock pays no dividends, according to Macrotrends.

The daily chart for Amazon

The daily chart for Amazon shows that the stock has moved sideways in the past 52 weeks, monitoring its 200-day moving average, now at $ 1,856.68.

You can see the stock split higher on January 31 on a positive earnings reaction reported after the close of January 30.

This paved the way for a rapid peak above its absolute intraday high of $ 2,185.35 set on February 11th. The next test of this February 19th high can be considered a double high.

As the coronavirus spread across the world, Amazon shares remained below their half-yearly pivot at $ 2,078.34 on February 24.

The stock then resumed its annual pivot for 2020 at $ 1,771.99 on March 9th, but remained below it on March 12th. The stock returned above this key level on March 18th.

If the stock has momentum to break out of its half-yearly high at $ 2,078.34, the upside is at a new high as its quarterly risk level is above the graph at $ 2,188.74.

The April value level is $ 1,850.87.

The weekly chart for Amazon

The weekly chart for Amazon is positive, with the stock above the modified five-week moving average of $ 1,927.37.

The stock is well above the 200-week simple moving average, or reversal to the average, at $ 1,398.82. This has not been tested in the past five years.

Slow weekly stochastic reading 12x3x3 is expected to rise to 48.58 from 44.65 on April 3.

Trading strategy: Buy weakness at the monthly and annual value levels at $ 1,850.87 and $ 1,771.99 respectively, and lower your holdings at half-yearly and quarterly risky levels to $ 2,078.34 and $ 2,188.74 respectively.

How to use my value levels and risky levels:

The closing of December 31, 2019 was an input for my proprietary analysis. Semi-annual and annual levels remain on the leaderboards. Everyone uses the last nine locks in these time horizons.

The second quarter 2020 and monthly levels for April were established on the basis of the closings on March 31st.

The new weekly levels are calculated after the end of each week.

New quarterly levels occur at the end of each quarter. Semi-annual levels are updated mid-year. Annual levels are in play all year round.

My theory is that nine years of volatility between closings is sufficient to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are taken into account.

To capture the volatility of stock prices, investors should buy the weakness at a value level and reduce their holdings by force to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that has been breached over its time horizon. The pins act like magnets which have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

How to use weekly stochastic slow 12x3x3 readings:

My choice to use 12x3x3 weekly stochastic slow readings was based on the back-testing of many methods of reading the dynamics of the share price with the aim of finding the combination that caused the least number of false signals. I did it after the 1987 stock market crash, so I’ve been happy with the results for over 30 years.

Stochastic reading covers the past 12 weeks of highs, lows and closed for the stock. There is a rough calculation of the differences between the highest high and the lowest low compared to closures. These levels are changed to a fast read and a slow read and I found that slow reading worked better.

The stochastic reading scale between 00.00 and 100.00 with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold.

A reading above 90.00 is considered a “parabolic bubble swelling” formation which is generally followed by a 10% to 20% drop over the next three to five months.

A reading below 10.00 is considered “too cheap to be ignored”, which is typically followed by gains of 10% to 20% over the next three or five months.

Disclosure: the author has no positions in any of the mentioned actions and has no plans to start any positions within the next 72 hours.

