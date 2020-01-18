Amazon Prime Orders a new series by Steve McQueen Cinema

Add Steve McQueen’s name to the list of great TV artists. The director behind 12 years of slavery, shame and widows has signed a new comprehensive agreement with Amazon that will allow him to develop projects for Amazon Prime in the future. McQueen already has a performance in the works and is continuing his deal with a science fiction series, Last Days, which he will produce.

What are the last days?

It is a science fiction thriller set in a dying world of artificial intelligence. With the world going under the toilet, a global government decides to colonize Mars. The story will revolve around a female character who seeks the truth about where she comes from. Very mysterious in this description, but according to Amazon Studio boss Jennifer Salke, Last Days is not as dystopian as it sounds.

McQueen is excited

The final days are the second in a series of Amazon Prime series that McQueen has been working on, following up with Little Jack, John Boyega and Letitia Wright. This six-part anthology series begins on Amazon later this year. Clearly, McQueen is enjoying his time at Amazon Prime. In a statement, he said:

I am excited about this new venture and working with Amazon. The idea of ​​having a partner that supports and facilitates risk and change is more than exciting.

Jennifer Salke added:

Steve McQueen’s award-winning talents appear to be endless, with his unique ability to create stories that challenge, educate and entertain. With the difficult days already underway, we’re excited to see what else McQueen is creating for our global Amazon Prime Video customers.

McQueen is not a fan of television

McQueen is a great artist, a real artist. The idea of ​​his vision playing a television show for a great deal of time sounds fantastic. The funny thing is that years ago she was swearing on television. Not a fan. Years ago, McQueen shot a pilot for HBO, but it wasn’t a positive experience for him. In an old interview with Indiewire, the director expressed his frustration with the television and did not stop:

“Television had its moment. It’s feed now, isn’t it? It’s feed. […] There was a time in the 90’s or early 2000’s when it was amazing. And now it’s just that,” Get things done. We need things: “I don’t know what’s going on right now, but obviously the quality is a little lower. There are more of them but less quality.

[Must be] “Oh, should I watch this?” When you get “Breaking Bad,” it’s amazing, but then you get “Ozark”, which is a rip-off from it. It’s unfortunate, now, there is so much money and so few ideas. The problem is when you have no money, you have to think.

Writing is one thing [but] I don’t think television does what cinema can do. I just don’t think that’s possible. That doesn’t mean that one is better than the other, but I know what I prefer. I prefer cinema. Silence is a very, very big factor. Scope is another factor that is more familiar to me in terms of being human. We are not talking constantly. We also think very well.

Why do you have to look forward to the last days

The fact that McQueen was pulling the TV before but giving it a shot with Amazon Prime is very promising. He’s an artist who doesn’t do what he doesn’t want to do, and what he does does tend to be great. It doesn’t seem to be directing the episodes of the last few days, but its name on a project is enough for us to watch it one day. With only four films under his belt, McQueen has established himself as one of the greatest directors not working on anyone. No one has a vision like McQueen. Similar to actor Steve McQueen, it’s just an artistic force to look at in cinema.