Amazon Prime Video in February 2020: what’s new?

There aren’t many shows produced by Amazon this month, although the large original production, Hunters, has enough big names. Amazon’s own content is, in a sense, just the tip of the iceberg: According to recent reports by The Wall Street Journal and Vox, around two-thirds of Amazon Prime Video’s content consists of videos that users create and upload, and from education to conspiracy theories rich in fetish. In other words, it’s like YouTube, but with less illegal material. Press coverage may result in Amazon removing more content, but the video service is a bit like Amazon overall for now: sometimes we need to double-check that we’re getting something directly from Amazon, rather than just one of the many third-party providers who have access get on the service.

New content will come in February 2019

Resiliencia Por Rafinha Alcantara (February 1)

A documentary directed by Jep Barcelona about football star Rafinha Alcantara and his attempt to come back into play after an injury.

HUNTER (February 21)

This 10-episode series was created by David Weil, an actor and writer who has been known to Hollywood since 2013 when his screenplay Half Heard in the Stillness hit the blacklist, an annual list of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood. Since then, Weil has sold several screenplays to large companies, but this is his first loan produced (and waiting for seven years to produce is a very short wait by Hollywood standards). The new show, like so many major streaming projects, is a historical piece, and executive producer Jordan Peele helped put together a good cast for Weil, including Al Pacino in the lead role. He plays the head of a group of Nazi hunters (hence the title) in New York City in 1977. His group discovers that Nazi war criminals don’t just live well in New York (it’s cheaper than rebuilding Argentina in 1977), she had drawn up a plan for a nazi takeover of the united states. Stories about an upcoming fascist coup in the US have been very popular lately, but people are less likely to adjust to the implied parallels to modern times and more to see Al Pacino beat up the Nazis.

February 2nd

The Mindy Project, seasons 1-6

February 6th

Pete The Cat, Season 2

If you give a mouse a cookie, season 2

February 7th

All or nothing, season 5

Pete The Cat Valentine’s Day Special, Season 1

February 10th

Burning (2012)

13th February

The farewell (2019)

47 meters down: Without cage (2019)

February 15th

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (2019)

February 17th

All creatures down here (2018)

21st of February

Rocketman (2019)

February 29th

Comicstaan ​​(Tamil), season 1

