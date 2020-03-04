amazon-staff-exams-beneficial-for-coronavirus

SEATTLE — Problems continue on around the globe in excess of the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, especially just after Amazon confirmed that one of its staff members contracted the virus.

The shipping business explained the employee is in quarantine, but supplied no other specifics.

Washington state is the only position reporting fatalities from the coronavirus. At the very least 9 persons have died and a selection of colleges in the state continue being shut.

There have been at least 120 scenarios verified in the U.S. but there are no verified circumstances in Harris County.

Lawmakers are doing work to finalize a $seven.5 billion crisis monthly bill to fund the government’s reaction to the outbreak.