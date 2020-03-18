Amazon stops shipping of non-essential items

Amazon has announced it will suspend non-essential item storage at distribution centers for focusing on high-demand critical items. The suspension lasts until April 5.

In a note obtained by Breitbart News, Amazon announced that it “is temporarily prioritizing household items, medical supplies and other high-demand products that enter our fulfillment centers so that we can receive, replace and deliver them more quickly. products to customers. “

Amazon will now focus on delivering products in the following categories:

baby products;

health and home (including personal care appliances);

beauty and personal care;

industrial and scientific and

pet supplies

“For products other than these, we have temporarily disabled shipping.” “We are taking a similar approach with retailers.”

It seems that the suspension of certain items applies only to “Amazon compliant” articles. Orders that the reseller will fulfill will continue as usual.

Amazon’s leadership said the policy is effective immediately and will continue through April 5. “We will notify you once we resume regular operations.”

“We understand that this is a change in your business and we did not take this decision lightly,” concluded the Amazon note. “We are working around the clock all day to increase capacity and yesterday we announced that we are opening 100,000 new full-time and part-time positions at our US compliance centers.”

“Amazon is taking drastic steps to cope with the logistical challenges of coronavirus pandemic,” said Steven Yates, CEO of Prime Guidance, an agency that helps Amazon sellers, according to a Business Insider report. “Amazon has struggled to keep up with the demand for essential items, so this move will allow them to focus on available resources to meet this growing demand.”

Bob Price serves as the Associate Editor and Lead News Contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist at Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Talk on Sunday morning. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.