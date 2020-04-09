Amazon Studios Acquires Dave Bautista’s My Spy for Streaming

In accordance to Deadline, Amazon Studios has acquired STXfilms’ My Spy film, starring MCU alum Dave Bautista, for streaming. Directed by Peter Segal, the movie was originally established to launch on April 17 but will now be heading to Amazon Primary Video clip at a potential day.

My Spy follows a hardened CIA operative (Bautista) who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-12 months-previous woman (Coleman), possessing been despatched undercover to surveil her family members. Bautista and Jonathan Meisner serve as producers on the film, and STXfilms’ SVP of production Drew Simon and director of improvement Kate Vorhoff will oversee output.

The film stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) as JJ Cena, Chloe Coleman (Huge Very little Lies) as Sophie Newtown, Kristen Schaal (BoJack Horseman) as Bobbi Ault, Ken Jeong (The Hangover film trilogy) as Kim Trang, and Parisa Fitz-Henley (Jessica Jones) as Kate Newtwon.

Jon and Erich Hoeber penned the script for the film, which is directed by Peter Segal (Get Wise, Fifty Initial Dates). The Hoeber brothers’ screenwriting credits consist of the Red action-franchise and Battleship, as perfectly as the science fiction journey, The Meg, starring Jason Statham and Ruby Rose.

My Spy is one particular of many projects STX is producing with Bautista, which include the brief-sort action-comedy VR collection from the company’s immersive articles division, STXsurreal. The formidable undertaking by STX to adhere to a personalized-created model for their future tasks will support provide to generate definitive roles for actors when also encouraging collaboration.