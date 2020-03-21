Amazon to start paying US warehouse workers twice as long for all overtime – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLa0f72fbe088c0247225a02dd6c55ce7b11%

Amazon said Saturday that it will increase overtime pay for workers at its U.S. warehouses. The US between March 15 and May 9, Reuters reports. Instead of the standard time and half they now get overtime, workers at Amazon’s U.S. warehouses They will receive double their fee for every hour of overtime worked in a given work week, the company said.

The announcement comes a day after four US senators sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asking him to answer questions about how the company keeps its warehouse workers safe during the coronavirus outbreak. Senators sent the letter two days after the first Amazon warehouse worker in America tested positive for COVID-19, the virus-induced illness.

Workers at Amazon’s warehouses have said the increase in orders, as people curl up in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus, has caused many to worry about their health. Edge He spoke to 24 warehouse workers and delivery drivers, who described work-filled places, lack of symptom screening tests, lack of cleaning supplies, and a pace that made sanitation difficult.