Amazon Tries to Work with Coronavirus Test Makers to Screen Employees But They Are Too Busy with Government Orders

Amazon executives are reported to have contacted the head of the company producing the COVID-19 test about the possibility of screening its employees for a new virus.

The move, which was taken as the shopping giant scrambled to ensure that warehouses in the US could continue to operate, did not seem to move forward because the CEOs of the company, Abbott Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific, said they did not have the capacity for such a thing. profession.

AOC accuses Amazon of conducting a ‘Racist’ Smear Against Fired Worker campaign

The workload of test makers is dominated by US government demands, CEOs said, according to records from an internal meeting obtained by Reuters.

Newswire reports that Amazon is now looking for ways to filter several employees at once for viruses, which have been found in at least 19 of its facilities.

Last month, a test from Abbott Laboratories which claimed to detect the virus in just five minutes was given permission for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It was praised by president Donald Trump at a press conference as a “new ballgame.”

But a document obtained by Kaiser Health News indicated state and public health laboratories would only get enough to test 5,500 people, even though Abbott said more was being made.

Dave Clark, senior vice president of world operations at Amazon, wrote in a blog post on Thursday that temperature checks were being carried out at the US fulfillment center.

“We are now checking temperatures of more than 100,000 employees per day,” he said. “The complete launch of temperature checks in all our US and European operations … is expected early next week, where we will test hundreds of thousands of people every day.”

The executive said millions of facial masks recently ordered by the company began to arrive and would be distributed to employees “as soon as possible.”

Efforts to remain operational during the health crisis have sparked criticism from some staff, and Amazon faced controversy earlier this week after firing an employee who organized a strike at a distribution center based in Staten Island amid concerns about the safety of staff members.

Reuters indicated that internal records were from the same group, including criticism of the protesting staff, Chris Smalls, written by General Counsel David Zapolsky and first obtained by the Deputy.

“He is not smart, or good at talking, and as long as the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than just explaining for the umpteenth time how we try to protect workers,” Zapolsky wrote, triggering a barrage of widespread criticism and direct.

Amazon told Newsweek Smalls was fired for ignoring warnings about social distance after coming into contact with a colleague who tested positive for a new respiratory disease.

“Even though there are instructions to stay at home paid, he came today, 30 March, further putting the team at risk. This is unacceptable and we have stopped work,” he added.

But in a statement to Newsweek, Smalls rejected the company’s response, saying: “There are thousands of workers who are afraid of waiting for concrete plans from Amazon so that their facilities are not the center of the crisis. More and more positive cases are changing every day.”

“Instead of protecting workers and the communities where they work, Amazon seems more interested in managing its image,” he added. His dismissal was violated by New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Following his leaked notes about the meeting, Zapolsky said he was frustrated and annoyed, adding, “I let my emotions structure my words and get better than me.”

In a separate blog post on Thursday, Clark acknowledged there had been “expressions of protest” from some Amazon employees, but did not explicitly refer to Smalls’s sudden dismissal.

“This incident occurred at a small number of sites and represented several hundred employees from hundreds of thousands,” he wrote.

“We want to be very clear that we respect the rights of these employees to protest and recognize their legal rights to do so. At the same time, these rights do not provide total immunity against ill actions, especially those that endanger health, and are potentially life-threatening, colleagues. “

Amazon has been contacted to get additional comments from Newsweek.

Amazon employees hold protests and strikes against conditions at the company’s Staten Island distribution facility on March 30, 2020 in New York City

Spencer Platt / Getty