Amazon Tries to Work with Coronavirus Test Makers to Screen Employees But They Are Too Busy with Government Orders

Amazon executives are reported to have contacted the head of the company producing the COVID-19 test about the possibility of screening its employees for a new virus.

The move, which was taken as the shopping giant scrambled to ensure that warehouses in the US could continue to operate, did not seem to move forward because the CEOs of the company, Abbott Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific, said they did not have the capacity for such a thing. profession.

