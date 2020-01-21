Amazon turns Google off in the EU smart home market

divide

divide

divide

divide

The growth of the European smart home market increased last year and rose by 18.1 percent compared to the same quarter of 2018.

“Amazon had an excellent quarter and was responsible for more than half of the smart speakers shipped to Europe in the third quarter of 2019,” said Antonio Arantes, senior research analyst for smart home devices in Western Europe. “In the field of digital media adapters, the Fire TV continues to demonstrate the strength of the product and is a leader in the British and German markets.”

Spurred on by the expected double-digit growth over the next few years and presented at CES, the continent’s smart home market is expected to reach 185.9 million units by 2023.

“In the third quarter of 2019, the CEE market for smart home devices grew 51% year over year, with smart speakers being the fastest growing category and Google and Amazon the leading providers,” said Jan Prenosil, senior research analyst for smart -Home devices in Central and Eastern Europe. “The lighting category saw solid growth thanks to affordable devices with direct connectivity options that didn’t need to be connected to a hub. This is the easy way for consumers to try the basic smart device. “

Amazon’s Fire TV product continues to be a leader in the selection of smart home entertainment products. However, new players are expected, more of whom are expected to join a crowded field.

“Even if video entertainment is already a mature market, we still see some innovations in this area. In the last months of 2019, Fire OS and Roku have entered the UK TV market as two new operating systems for smart TVs and we expect them to expand to new countries and new partners, ”said Arantes.

Prenosil noted that “increased demand for smart TVs is expected in the coming quarters, as the DVB-T standard signal will be switched off in some CEE countries between the end of 2019 and 2020 and many customers will buy the new devices by give up last minute. “

