Amazon Warehouse Worker Says Company Actually Doesn’t Give Promised Paid Leave

Amazon warehouse workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic alleged that the company failed to pay them for promised sick leave.

Although the company promises to pay employees who have been diagnosed with the virus for up to two weeks’ salary, many workers who meet sick leave standards say they have not received a salary or only received a reduction in the amount, according to Wednesday’s report from CNBC.

“We don’t feel safe anymore in our building,” said a worker at the Indiana facility who asked not to be named to the outlet. “And the payment we get if a positive test is only 60 percent of our salary. Amazon doesn’t take care of us.”

In a statement to Newsweek, Amazon spokesman Christian Kish did not comment on reports that workers were short of, but insisted that all workers who had been “diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine” would receive a salary of up to two weeks.

Kish added that workers sent home with fever would be given “up to five hours” of their salary for the day, which would equal a little under 60 percent from eight hours a day. An earlier report from Buzzfeed suggested that workers who were told to stay at home because of fever were not paid by the company.

The company “continued to review policies” during the pandemic, Kish said, and other measures intended to curb the spread of the virus at the company’s facilities were also said to exist.

“Implementing daily temperature filters at our operating location is an additional preventive measure taken by Amazon to support the health and safety of our customers and employees, who continue to provide important services in our community,” Kish said.

Amazon workers at the New York City facility held a strike and protested the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 30, 2020.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty

Temperature checks have been used to screen people in many settings, but medical experts have warned that the virus can easily spread from infected people who don’t have a fever or show other symptoms.

Workers who were quarantined at home and filed for unemployment in lieu of compensation from the company also said they feared the move could make them lose their jobs, even though they were allowed to apply in accordance with Labor Department guidelines during the pandemic.

Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president for operations around the world, announced that the company would employ thousands of more employees in response to requests caused by the pandemic in a blog post last week. Personal protective equipment is said to be provided for current employees.

Clark also asserted that employees were supported, saying that workers who tested positive for the virus or were diagnosed by doctors when they could not get a test would get “extra time off paid” without specifying whether they would be paid as usual payroll checks.

“If someone prefers not to come to work, we support them in their free time,” Clark wrote. “If someone is diagnosed or comes to us who are diagnosed as suspected (but cannot undergo the test), we give them extra time off.”