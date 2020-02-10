Amazon withdraws from MWC for coronavirus concern

Amazon has joined a number of big names to officially withdraw from the Mobile World Congress as coronavirus concerns continue to grow in the business world.

The global meeting, due to take place in Barcelona later this month, will attract delegates from around the world to see the latest technology and hardware at the cutting edge of the mobile industry. This makes it a hotbed for news, but also for potential infections.

A spokesman for Amazon confirmed his no-show: “Due to the outbreak and ongoing concern about the novel corona virus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and attending the Mobile World Congress 2020, which will take place February 24-27 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, it’s planned.”

Amazon’s termination follows similar steps from LG, Nvidia and Ericsson, which have previously canceled or drastically reduced their presence.

MWC thus remains like a shadow of its normal self, even if Samsung will continue to be present, albeit with a greatly reduced number of delegates.

Over the weekend, the total number of coronavirus deaths rose to 908, although the number of new infections shows 40,171 reported signs of a peak.