Amazonian 15-year-old boy dies from coronavirus

According to Brazilian health authorities, some teens from the largest indigenous tribe in the Amazon died after testing positive for COVID-19. There is concern that coronaviruses, which have already destroyed much of the world, will wipe out indigenous tribes in remote parts of South America.

Reuters quoted local health officials as reporting that 15-year-old Alvanei Xirizan had died Thursday at a hospital in the state of Roraima. According to human rights group Survival International, he belongs to a relatively isolated Yanomami tribe, with more than 38,000 members in the rainforest and mountains of northern Brazil and southern Venezuela. Proponents say that deforestation and development by miners and loggers threatened indigenous territory, encouraged by the policies of Brazilian President Jia Bolsonaro.

So far, two other indigenous people, a 87-year-old woman from Para and a man from Manaus, have died from coronavirus.

Paula Vargas, a Brazilian program manager at Amazon Watch, an organization focused on protecting the Amazon and raising indigenous rights, told CBS News that CCOID-19 is a “ huge threat ” to more than 850,000 indigenous people in Brazil Told.

“If we were able to close our homes, close our offices, and protect our homes from the virus, these communities would have the same security because governments and authorities could not take invaders from their territory. No, “said Friday. “Mineworkers and illegal loggers—they have no home office, so they are on their territory.”

She added that despite the isolation of some Indigenous organizations from them, they contacted Amazon Watch about a group of missionaries trying to reach them.

“While the world is telling people to stay home, their indigenous people are suffering from people trying to break into their forests,” she said. “If it happens, we already know the boy … he’s from Yanomami. Miners are everywhere. They have people in contact with them . ”

“We are looking at the possibility of genocide,” Vargas said.

According to Vargas, in a global pandemic, many indigenous peoples quickly organized, self-isolated, canceled major events, and translated health guides into their native languages. However, hunger during quarantine also creates problems, and indigenous people have to ask for donations of food and clean water.

“Many of them sell their products,” she said. “If they can’t go to the city, there’s a big crisis.”

Bolsonaro, who took office in early 2019, promoted developments in rainforest conservation. Experts have linked last year’s tremendous number of fires in the Amazon to rush to use rainforest resources.

Vargas emphasized that keeping indigenous people safe is in the best interests of the entire planet.

“We also understand globally that they are guardians of the forests that keep our planet healthy,” she said. “We don’t want climate change. If they disappear from their lands, we know that the level of deforestation has worsened.”

