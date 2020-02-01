Amazon’s Jeff Bezos added $ 13.5 billion to his fortune in 15 minutes

Jeff Bezos talks about Amazon’s annual Smbhav event. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP via Getty)

Jeff Bezos raised nearly a billion dollars a minute for a quarter of an hour on Thursday.

After reporting fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street estimates, the e-commerce company’s stock rose 12 percent on Thursday afternoon to $ 2,100.

The 56-year-old Bezos owed his fortune to $ 13.2 billion in 15 minutes. At the current price.

Overall, the price jump has increased Amazon’s market value by more than $ 90 billion to over $ 1 trillion.

Thanks to her four percent share of the retail business in Seattle, Bezos ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos, who started the day as the 24th richest person in the world, was able to significantly increase her fortune of $ 37.1 billion.

Amazon also had a strong fourth quarter in terms of membership as the online retailer reported that there are now over 150 million Prime members.

“Amazon exceeded expectations during the holiday quarter,” eMarketer analyst Andrew Lipsman told USA Today.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the CEO of Amazon, who is already the richest person in the world, is now valued at around $ 129.5 billion thanks to rising stocks.

