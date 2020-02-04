Amazon’s Matt Read joins Space & Time Media as digital group leader

The independent media agency Space & Time Media announces that Amazon’s former Sponsored Ads partner manager, Matt Read, will join the company as Group Head of Digital at the Reigate branch.

Read’s work at Amazon has helped develop and deliver the Amazon sponsored ad offering to some of the UK’s largest agencies, particularly WPP and Publicis. Previously, Read was the head of digital marketing at Jellyfish Connect.

At Space & Time Media, Read focuses on expanding its digital departments and expanding the agency’s range of services to include the latest digital marketing solutions and technologies.

Read reports directly to Stephen Harrington, Managing Partner: “I’ve known Matt for several years since we met at a Google Premier Partner agency event in Mountain View, California. I’m happy that he chose Space & Time. It shows how far we as a company have come to attract a talented and sought-after person like Matt. His expertise and experience will be invaluable to take our digital services to the next level, and I can’t wait to work with him! “

Read, who is listed among BIMA’s Top 100 Digital Marketing Professionals in the UK, said: “When I first spoke to the Space & Time team, I realized that this was an emerging agency with fantastic growth plans. I am very excited, join this team and look forward to helping them continue their growth in the coming years. “

Read’s appointment at Space & Time Media at an exciting time is an indication of a media agency that is committed to building a company for the future and focuses on the digital offering.

