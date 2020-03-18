Amazon’s Millions in Seattle for Coronavirus Relief

Exclusive Details

Amazon has done part of this to help strengthen the home-made home, pouring in millions more in the Seattle area … a community devastated by the coronavirus outbreak.

The shipping giant has been behind many community-related efforts in many locations, most notably Seattle, the leading of this HQ. Amazon has created a $ 5 million Neighborhood Small Business Relief Fund to provide cash grants to local companies in Seattle and Bellevue, WA. The purpose of the money is to help them continue to pay employees, and cover rent and other expenses.

The corporation has also made a million-dollar donation to help pay sickness pay or health insurance to Seattle residents – and is set up another mile in Washington, D.C. to medical response teams for homeless, elderly and hourly workers.

In fact, the goodwill efforts come at the heels of Amazon getting poor returns from some of its employees around the world – some who reportedly feel overworked and not fully safe from pandemics in some warehouses. Amazon’s assurance tells us they will pay even if they do not work due to COVID-19 cases or schedule changes.

Paying salaries on Amazon is about to jump … as it hires at least 100k more people in the United States to meet the rising demand. All computed customers who buy from home want their goods now.