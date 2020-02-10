AmBank enables coronovirus-affected customers to defer loan repayment in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, February 10 – Following the outbreak of the new Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV), the AmBank Group offers a temporary postponement or restructuring of installment payments for its individual customers and for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In a statement released today, AmBank said affected customers could contact the bank, which will then consider and consider the possibility of temporarily deferring or restructuring installment payments.

The group’s chief executive officer, Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, said AmBank, as a caring bank, agrees with the plight of its customers, especially individuals and SMEs affected by nCoV 2019.

“AmBank is committed to supporting them in this difficult time,” he added.

In the meantime, the Group’s insurance and Takaful weapons – AmMetLife and AmMetLife Takaful – have introduced supportive financial relief to assist policyholders.

Both companies will cover hospitalizations based on the 2019 nCoV, for which the Ministry of Health is currently prescribing treatment in designated state hospitals.

For more information or support, customers can call 03-2178 8888, send an email to the bank (email protected), or go to the nearest branch. – Bernama