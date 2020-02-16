[AMBER Alert issued after Wisconsin mother goes missing with 2 daughters]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[amber-alert-issued-after-wisconsin-mother-goes-missing-with-2-daughters]

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for a Wisconsin mother and her two children.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Amarah Banks, 26, and her children Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4, were last seen in the area of North Sherman Boulevard and West Green Tree Road Saturday around 1 a.m.

Officers do not know what mode of transportation the three were last seen in.

Anyone with information on the mother and children’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 .

For updates:

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine’s Day

Thumbnail for the video titled

How dirty is your wristwatch?

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage

Thumbnail for the video titled

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss